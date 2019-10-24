Govt striving to uplift marginalized sector: Qasim Suri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday said that the present government was striving hard to raise the living standard of common man and had taken different initiatives to promote public welfare.

"Many development projects had been started to address the hardships of deprived and marginalized sections of the society, he said while addressing the closing ceremony of the humanitarian services awards 2019 here.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in the services to humanity and the establishment of Shaukat Khanum Hospital was the proof of his belief.

Lauding the role of individuals and organizations working for the welfare of humanity, he said those who served humanity were our real heroes and their services must be appreciated.

Suri urged the philanthropists to come forward and join hands with the humanitarian organizations to serve the poor. "Our religion also teaches us to work for humanity," he said.

He emphasized the need to create unity in the ranks by forgetting the differences to counter the internal and external challenges being faced by the country.

At present, he said the country was going through a critical situation that required national unity and solidarity in all walks of life.

Later the Deputy Speaker distributed awards among the organizations that had performed outstanding work for the welfare of mankind.

The representatives of the business community, social workers, welfare organizations, intellectuals, philanthropists and media attended the event.