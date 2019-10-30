Govt striving to uplift middle class: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Wednesday said government was taking revolutionary steps for the uplift of lower and middle classes, remained neglected during previous regimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Wednesday said government was taking revolutionary steps for the uplift of lower and middle classes, remained neglected during previous regimes.

Talking to a private news channel he said every one knows Imran Khan's movement is basically for betterment of middle class as due to the corruption of past governments over 30 years, the lower-income class was badly affected.

Responding about inflation he assured that in near future the government would provide relief to public through its people-friendly policies as difficult time has ended and the country was on its right path towards progress.

"Government is determined to eliminate the menace of corruption and numerous actions are being taken against looters to recover such wealth from them which will pave the way to improve the national economy", he remarked.

Both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had ruined the national economy by looting the country's exchequer and taking huge loans, he concluded.