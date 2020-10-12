Govt strongly believed in practical services: Aamir Dogar

Chief whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government believed in practical services of the masses

While addressing a ceremony in recognition of vice chairmen of Multan Development Authority and Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA), Aamir Dogar observed that the officers, who are rendering their services sincerely, were very dear to the government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue to serve the masses.

He lauded officers who performed well and resolved masses problems pertaining to MDA and WASA.

He added that the government would not allow Opposition to create any hurdle in the way of development of the country.

He added that people would reject Opposition's politics of agitation. The government would complete its constitutional tenure, he concluded.