Govt strongly believed in transparency, supremacy of law: Ali Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday said that the government had strongly believed in transparency and supremacy of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday said that the government had strongly believed in transparency and supremacy of law.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Electric Voting Machine (EVM's) could play an important role for holding transparent elections in the country because free, fair and transparent elections was only way to strengthen democracy in the country.

The SAPM said the government adopted all parliamentary customs during the process of presenting EVM bill in the Parliament and also held talks in the Senate.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the government also dealt with all important issues including corona pandemic and distribution of money among more than hundred thousand families through Ehsaas programme.

He said opposition parties should support the government on electoral process reforms rather opposing the legislation, adding the opposition was not ready to give right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.