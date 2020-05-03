UrduPoint.com
Govt Strongly Believes In Freedom Of Press: Nadeem Qureshi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 08:50 PM

Govt strongly believes in freedom of press: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi said the government strongly believed in freedom of press.

The role of media persons is of vital importance towards the vision of "Naya Pakistan".

In a statement here on Sunday, Nadeem Qureshi stated that both the Federal and Punjab governments were standing by journalists.

He observed that the government resolved issue of pending dues of media amicably. The government also initiated Journalist Support Fund to facilitate and address financial worries of journalists community.

More Stories From Pakistan

