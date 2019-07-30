UrduPoint.com
Govt Strongly Believes In Supremacy Of Law: Usman Dar

Tue 30th July 2019

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said the government strongly believed in the supremacy of law as it was working for strengthening institutions and enhancing their working capacity

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had inherited a fragile economy and it was taking solid steps to stand the country on its own feet financially.

He said it was the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership, which was instrumental in Sadiq Sanjrani to become the Senate chairman for its personal interest, and now it was playing a role to remove him.

The PPP leaders had always preferred their personal interests over the national one.

Replying to a question, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should avoid to play the religious card for his personal gains as the people had already rejected the opposition on their black day (July 25) and would not support to their any move against the government.

He hopped that the opposition would fail in their bid to remove Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman.

