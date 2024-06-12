Open Menu

Govt Strove Hard To Bring Down Inflation To Single Digit: Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Govt strove hard to bring down inflation to single digit: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Wednesday said the government had made concerted efforts to bring down the inflation to single digi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Wednesday said the government had made concerted efforts to bring down the inflation to single digit.

Presenting the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly, the minister highlighted the initiatives taken by the incumbent government to control inflation which was a major challenge for low-income segments of the society.

It had been priority of the government to curb inflation, he said while pointing out burgeoning inflation during the previous years when it reached to 38 per cent, besides food inflation which jumped to 48 per cent.

In May 2024, the Consumer price Index reduced to 11. 8 per cent and food inflation drastically decreased to only 2.2 per cent, which was the outcome of the government’s prudent economic policies, the minister asserted.

He vowed to continue the people-friendly economic policies.

Related Topics

National Assembly Budget Price May Government

Recent Stories

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

17 minutes ago
 Robber killed in Wah

Robber killed in Wah

17 minutes ago
 Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

17 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/n ..

Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers

18 minutes ago
 Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern ..

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky

45 minutes ago
 Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% gr ..

Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..

45 minutes ago
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

45 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule o ..

Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector

45 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Ed ..

Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards

45 minutes ago
 US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia ove ..

US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war

43 minutes ago
 Rs 45 bn to be saved annually by abolishing public ..

Rs 45 bn to be saved annually by abolishing public sector vacancies: Finance Min ..

2 seconds ago
 Hyderabad police finalised comprehensive security ..

Hyderabad police finalised comprehensive security plan for Eid ul-Azha

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan