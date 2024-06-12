Govt strove hard to bring down inflation to single digit: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Wednesday said the government had made concerted efforts to bring down the inflation to single digi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Wednesday said the government had made concerted efforts to bring down the inflation to single digit.

Presenting the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly, the minister highlighted the initiatives taken by the incumbent government to control inflation which was a major challenge for low-income segments of the society.

It had been priority of the government to curb inflation, he said while pointing out burgeoning inflation during the previous years when it reached to 38 per cent, besides food inflation which jumped to 48 per cent.

In May 2024, the Consumer price Index reduced to 11. 8 per cent and food inflation drastically decreased to only 2.2 per cent, which was the outcome of the government’s prudent economic policies, the minister asserted.

He vowed to continue the people-friendly economic policies.