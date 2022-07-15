UrduPoint.com

Govt Succeeded In Rectifying Focus Of Economy: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 08:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said the incumbent government had taken up the difficult task of fast recovery of the devastated economy and succeeded in rectifying the focus of the national economy.

In a statement, the CM said that the reduction in the prices of petroleum products was the first step in the mission of ensuring convenience to the people and added that more good news was awaited.

The days to come would be much better than the past, he maintained and remarked that he would go to any extent to fulfil the promise of public service.

The chief minister said he was working day and night to minimise the difficulties of the people as historic subsidy of 200 billion rupees was given to provide subsidized flour to the people. The PML-N resolved the problems whenever it took over the reins of the government, he said, adding that it was determined to speedily recover the economy.

Pakistan

