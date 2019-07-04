Govt successful in asset declaration scheme: Shabbar Zaidi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue Syed Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday said the government remained successful in Assets Declaration Scheme (ADS).

Talking to a private news channel, he said people wanted to enter into the tax net now as around 150000 new people had taken advantage of the amnesty scheme.

He said people had confidence that the government was serious in bringing people into the tax net to strengthen economy.