Govt successfully achieving target of de-worming children: Kanwal Shuzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Saturday said that the government had initiated multi-sectoral De-worming programme and monitored mass de-worming campaign in collaboration with Planning Health and education ministries all across the country.

Talking to a private news channel she said that prevalence of soil-transmitted helminths (STH) is intestinal worms affect humans, especially overall children growth.

She said the programme was initiated in 2018 and was closed down due to corona outbreak in schools.

She said the programme was initially started with collaboration of World Health Organization and an NGO and Interactive Research and Development (IRD), but now the government was doing de-worming exercise free of cost to eradicate the disease amongst children.

She said the government would soon achieve its target to de-worm children aged between five to fourteen years in all nearby localities in next stage as it was also necessary to de-worm every child after six months for growth enhancement.

Kanwal Shuzab said the government also tried to create awareness about the need for de-worming children through roadside banners, tv commercials, radio messages and public service messages prior to the campaign and made aware the public further.

She stressed to keep our environment clean all around to avoid spread of infectious diseases.