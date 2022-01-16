UrduPoint.com

Govt Successfully Addressed Annual Deficit Of Pakistan Post: Murad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Govt successfully addressed annual deficit of Pakistan Post: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that the government has successfully addressed the annual deficit of the Pakistan Post after twelve years under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, he said the government was committed to make the institution as a brand with the cooperation of public.

The minister said that public confidence in the institution had increased due to the government's efforts as Pakistan Post has also improved its international rankings.

Murad said that the revenue of Pakistan Post was increased by 15 billion rupees in the last three years.

He said that Pakistan Post had moved up from 94 to 62 in the international rankings in the last three years. "When he took over charge as minister in 2018, the annual deficit, along with other challenges, continued to rise, FATF's 13 observations, not only its compliance but also many initiatives that were financial services faced restrictions", he added. He said that there was no money to repair Pakistan Post old dilapidated buildings so with a new thinking digital franchise post offices started from Islamabad and now it was being spread across the country which will be equipped with innovations with better environment.

