Gov't Successfully Approved Policy To Train Brick Makers In Accordance Latest Technology: Zartaj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 01:50 PM

Gov't successfully approved policy to train brick makers in accordance latest technology: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had successfully approved a policy to train brick makers in accordance with latest technology.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government charted out a comprehensive plan to significantly reduce the origin and effects of pollution, including smog. She said, Lahore was the highly effected city by smog and pollution. The major cities are over populated and "increased vehicle emission" is also contributing in pollution and global warming.

Minister said, illegal construction activities have contributed in deforestation and pollution. It is high time to take notice of environmental issues to save our future generations, she added.

