Govt Successfully Completed One Year: Raja Basharat

Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:48 PM

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said on Tuesday the government had successfully completed one year and there was no authenticity in the rumours about any rift among the government ranks

He was addressing a press conference at Punjab Assembly (PA).

Press gallery committee president Mian Aslam and general secretary Faizan Bangash were also present on the occasion.

The law minister said the government was taking immediate measures to reduce price hike but it also depends on the supply and demand of the commodities.

He said that in the case of Mian Nawaz Sharif, the government did not show a moment of inadequacy or misconduct and provided all the facilities for his treatment according to his will.

Raja Basharat said the current session of PA had come up with a larger agenda of legislation.

"We want to bring the opposition together and create a happy atmosphere in the House, but unfortunately the opposition's agenda revolves around personal interests rather than public interest," he said.

Raja Basharat said the Speaker Punjab Assembly had constituted a business Advisory Committee to resolve the issue of resignations of opposition from the standing committees.

He said the issuance of Ordinance was in accordance with Article 128 of the Constitution of Pakistan and was also essential for good governance when there was no assembly session in progress while every ordinance also has to go through all the constitutional steps to become a law.

On a question regarding production orders of Hamza Shahbaz and Khwaja Salman Rafiq, he said the Punjab government made all decisions with mutual consultation.

