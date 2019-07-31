Govt successfully completed several mega projects for uplift of womenfolk

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The PTI-led government in the country has successfully completed several mega projects for uplift of womenfolk during past one year of its tenure.

These mega projects including Bill on Women Rights to Inheritance, Helpline on Women Rights to Inheritance, and Punjab Women Development policy while many other are being under process of completion which will help improving the lifestyle of women in country.

Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010 and the Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Bill, 2018 were also presented in the Assembly. Many new bills were also introduced in Assembly including Transgenders rights and domestic workers rights.

Under Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) special quota was allocated for women in country. Different skill development and vocational programs under PMYAP were started for skilled women.

Under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) women were the Primary focus and they were on priority under BISP. Under Ehsas program 6 million women would get benefit.

Under Insaf Sehat Card, BISP women beneficiaries would get special packages for free medical treatment. Under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme special quota has allocated for women to facilitate them best.

The quarterly cash grant by BISP has also been enhanced gradually by the present government to Rs 5000.

Among beneficiaries, women segment is also in good number to avail the opportunities from BISP.

Similarly, the government's strategy to encourage women in getting job was very successful and due to conducive atmosphere the figure of working women has significantly been increased, who are now playing effective role for their family and society as well.

Several new projects were initiated for women aimed at reducing income inequality to attenuate the degree of poverty by allocating a significant allocation of budgetary resources to implement various measures for uplift of women.

Maternal and Child Health Program (MCH) was initiated to improve women and children health conditions through better service delivery and supported health systems.

Mother and Child healthcare was one of the most important areas of public health in Pakistan. The program aspired to provide better access to mother and child health and family planning services with provision of comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care services.

The government was also trying to address the issues of population control and family planning through different programs like establishment of Family Welfare Centers (FWC), Reproductive Health Services Centers (RHSC), Regional Training Institutes and mobile Services Unit.