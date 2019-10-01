UrduPoint.com
Govt Successfully Internationalized Kashmir Issue: Qureshi

Tue 01st October 2019

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the government had successfully internationalized the Kashmir issue, which had been lying dormant for five decades.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the Kashmir issue was not a T-20 match rather it was a Test match and the present government had forcefully highlighted the issue at all the international forums including, the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council.

He said a big protest was held outside the UN building in New York when the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the UNGA while a similar protest was also staged by a large number of Pakistani and British citizens in the United Kingdom against the human rights violations and the lockdown in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had very successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue during his a week-long visit to New York where he and the Pakistani team had excellent interaction with world leaders, think tanks, media outlets and civil society to put across the Kashmiris' point of view.

About resumption of any chance of Pakistan-India dialogue, the foreign mister said nothing would be achieved from talks with India. He did not see any seriousness of the Indian government right now as talks with India at the moment would be rubbing salt into the wounds of Kashmiris, he added.

To a question about changes in the Punjab cabinet, the foreign minister said cabinet changes were a routine matter in democracy. Prime Minister Imran Khan had been saying time and again that any cabinet member who was not delivering would be shown the door, he added.

