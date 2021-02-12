Govt. successfully makes BBoIT functional: Farman

UrduPoint.com
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer, Farman Zarkoon on Friday said BBoIT has been made functional and organized in a short span of time.

In a statement, he said investors, for the first time, are getting such an environment in the province in which they invest without hesitation because all facilities are being provided to them under One Window.

Farman Zarkoon said that the formulation of the Balochistan Investment Policy would remove barriers to investment. The confidence of the business class and investors will also be restored as Balochistan is the first province to have its own investment policy, he mentioned.

He said the establishment of offices in Islamabad & Karachi, Balochistan Investment Guide, and the Establishment of Business Ease Cell are revolutionary measures that would boost investment and business activities in the province.

He said that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliani's vision is to take the province on the path of development and prosperity for which investment is of fundamental importance. Due to the full patronage of the Chief Minister, the Balochistan Board of Investment has successfully continued its journey. The people will soon realize that a large number of investors are turning to Balochistan and showing interest in various fields, he added.

