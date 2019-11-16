Govt. successfully moving towards destination of New Pakistan: KP Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Saturday said the PTI government was successfully moving towards the destination of New Pakistan and the country despite internal and external challenges was gradually progressing to progress and development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Saturday said the PTI government was successfully moving towards the destination of New Pakistan and the country despite internal and external challenges was gradually progressing to progress and development.

He expressed these views while talking to provincial ministers at CM Secretariat here.

He said due to introducing new reforms in system, the rejected politicians were striving for their survival.

He said they should know that the nation had expressed full confidence in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said people had given chance to PTI government again in the province due to its comprehensive policies.

Mahmood Khan revealed that concrete steps were taken for attaching different regions of the province with each other.

The KP CM said the government would provide every possible cooperation for early completion of Swat Motorway and Expressway from Peshawar to D.I.Khan.

He said strong infrastructure was needed to conduct research on mineral reserves.