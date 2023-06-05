UrduPoint.com

Govt Successfully Navigates Challenges Faced By Pakistan: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Govt successfully navigates challenges faced by Pakistan: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that his government has been able to navigate the challenges faced by Pakistan in the best possible fashion with the help of its people and brotherly and friendly countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that his government has been able to navigate the challenges faced by Pakistan in the best possible fashion with the help of its people and brotherly and friendly countries.

In an interview with Anadolu News Agency posted on its website on Monday, the prime minister said Pakistan had been facing a plethora of problems since April 2022, when the current government took over after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted in a no-trust vote.

"The issues are the result of the previous government's policies,"he said.

"Pakistan, in April 2022, was on the verge of default because the government of the day had violated the IMF agreement and the economy was in tatters," he maintained.

"Then we had devastating floods in August 2022. Combined with that we are facing galloping inflation, because of the international situation," he added To a question, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan was very hopeful of finalizing a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month.

"We are still very hopeful that the IMF programme will materialize. Our ninth review by the IMF will match all terms and conditions and, hopefully, we'll have some good news this month," he told Anadolu in Ankara.

The prime minister was in Ankara for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration ceremony.

"We have met all conditionalities. I repeat, each and every requirement of the IMF as prior actions has been met," he asserted.

"Some of those actions are usually met after the board's approval, but this time the IMF required that those actions be met before the board's approval, so we have met them," he was quoted by the Turkish news agency as saying.

The prime minister said the people of Pakistan had faced challenges in the past, and if needed, would tighten their belt and rise again.

About May 9 vandalism, he said PTI chief Imran Khan faced charges of "serious corruption, malpractice, and wheeling-dealing," stressing that the "law had to deal with this." He (Imran Khan) for a period of time, had been preparing his people mentally, his bunch of thugs as he would call them, to react violently, in case he (IK) was arrested, the prime minister added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said, "He (IK) planned this very serious act against the state of Pakistan. He incited his people. There's evidence beyond any doubt." Khan's supporters were instructed to torch buildings, attack institutions, and desecrate graves and monuments, he added.

"Those people who have attacked civilian installations will be tried under civilian law, and those people who attacked military installations and desecrated institutions will be tried under the Military Act," the prime minister further elaborated.

About cases under the Military Act, the prime minister explained that 'once the judge awards punishment, the defendant has two appeals � one in the high court and then in the Supreme Court of Pakistan'.

He said that the bottom line of the entire process was ensuring justice so that such thing could never took place in Pakistan, for the rest of their lives.

"Would any civilized country allow this kind of vandalism against the state, which happened on May 9 in Pakistan?" he questioned.

The prime minister cited an example of incidents that took place on January 6, 2021 at Capitol Hill in Washington.

Were not those perpetrators being tried and given severe punishments so that such an act could never happen again in the history of the United States! he maintained.

The prime minister also congratulated the people of Turkiye on President Erdogan's reelection, hailing it as a "wonderful development".

"I will work very closely with my brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a visionary leader and a man of commitment who believes in public service. I hope our relations will enhance to a much higher level in terms of brotherhood, understanding, and economic cooperation," he said.

He further said,"I always maintain, and I mean it, that our two brotherly countries are like one soul with hearts that beat together. We speak different languages, but we understand what we're saying through our hearts. So, I think it's a great opportunity."He expressed the confidence that both countries would boost cooperation in the near future to enhance trade and foster mutual growth by focusing on areas such as biogas, solar energy, and hydropower.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Washington Vote Man Capitol Hill Ankara Tayyip Erdogan January April May August All Government Agreement Best Court

Recent Stories

Masood urges all political parties to play role fo ..

Masood urges all political parties to play role for strengthening democracy

10 minutes ago
 SU announces MBA (Evening) semester examination in ..

SU announces MBA (Evening) semester examination in affiliated public and private ..

10 minutes ago
 Karachi generates 3800 tons of plastic waste every ..

Karachi generates 3800 tons of plastic waste every day: Prof. Dr Moazzam

10 minutes ago
 Journey of progress & development to restart in AJ ..

Journey of progress & development to restart in AJK: Maryam Nawaz

10 minutes ago
 Around 100,000 people to be screened for Hepatitis ..

Around 100,000 people to be screened for Hepatitis; Dr Jamal

5 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares PTI leader's ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares PTI leader's detention illegal

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.