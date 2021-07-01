Govt successfully overcome circular debt crisis: Hammad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the government has successfully overcome circular debt crisis as only Rs 177 billion increase in circular debt is expected this year owing to the effective steps taken by the government.

In a tweet, the minister said Rs 360 billion decrease was expected in the circular debt this fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to previous financial year.

He said last year, the increase in circular debt was Rs 538 billion.