UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Successfully Overcome Circular Debt Crisis: Hammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Govt successfully overcome circular debt crisis: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the government has successfully overcome circular debt crisis as only Rs 177 billion increase in circular debt is expected this year owing to the effective steps taken by the government.

In a tweet, the minister said Rs 360 billion decrease was expected in the circular debt this fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to previous financial year.

He said last year, the increase in circular debt was Rs 538 billion.

Related Topics

Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

14 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

29 minutes ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

44 minutes ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

59 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.