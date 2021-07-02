UrduPoint.com
Govt Successfully Overcome Wheat Shortage From The Country: Fakhar Imam

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:28 PM

Federal Minister for National Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has said, the government had successfully overcame wheat shortage despite of COVID-19 pandemic challenges

Talking to ptv news programme, he said the government was committed to provide relief to farmers by providing subsidies on different essential items used in agriculture sector.

He said, the Punjab government had started Kissan Card Scheme to provide relief to farmers on seeds and fertilizers and more than two hundred thousand farmers were beneficiary of the scheme so far.

Fakhar said, hectic efforts being made to give access to farmers at markets easily and role of middle man would be vanished permanently.

In reply to water scarcity issue, he said the present government had initiated the construction of different small dams projects to meet the water shortage, adding the federal government was providing relief in shape of waving off taxes on fertilizers items.

