Govt successfully replaces temporary shelter homes by permanent structures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The government is striving hard to uplift poor people of the country, it fulfilled its promise to replace the temporary shelter tents by permanent structures as five permanent shelters were provided so far while the same practice was also being followed in five prominent hospitals in Lahore.

Talking to ptv, an official of the project said, the homeless people and even passengers who used to spend nights under the open sky were provided with permanent shelter along with the facility of meal and medicine.

"The project of providing permanent shelters will be extended to all district head quarters of the province in near future", the sources said.

He further said government provided the same facilities in Sialkot, Multan , Gujranwala,including Rawalpindi and Sahinwal and other cities of the country as per the order of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said measures for the welfare of human beings were the top priority of the government and it vowed to change the fate of the people by following the revolutionary approach of Prime Minister.