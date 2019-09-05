UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Successfully Replaces Temporary Shelter Homes By Permanent Structures

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:14 PM

Govt successfully replaces temporary shelter homes by permanent structures

The government is striving hard to uplift poor people of the country, it fulfilled its promise to replace the temporary shelter tents by permanent structures as five permanent shelters were provided so far while the same practice was also being followed in five prominent hospitals in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The government is striving hard to uplift poor people of the country, it fulfilled its promise to replace the temporary shelter tents by permanent structures as five permanent shelters were provided so far while the same practice was also being followed in five prominent hospitals in Lahore.

Talking to ptv, an official of the project said, the homeless people and even passengers who used to spend nights under the open sky were provided with permanent shelter along with the facility of meal and medicine.

"The project of providing permanent shelters will be extended to all district head quarters of the province in near future", the sources said.

He further said government provided the same facilities in Sialkot, Multan , Gujranwala,including Rawalpindi and Sahinwal and other cities of the country as per the order of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said measures for the welfare of human beings were the top priority of the government and it vowed to change the fate of the people by following the revolutionary approach of Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Rawalpindi Gujranwala Same Sialkot All Government Top PTV

Recent Stories

Security arrangements for Muharram

2 minutes ago

Govt to establish 84 family welfare centres

2 minutes ago

Japan's Prime Minister Says Raised Issue of Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Death Toll in Kabul Car Bomb Blast Climbs to 10 - ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev's Court of Appeal Releases Witness in MH17 Ca ..

18 minutes ago

Chinese publishes national standard for ground sea ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.