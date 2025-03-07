Govt. successfully steers country out of economic turmoil: Rana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Friday said that the government has successfully steered the country out of economic turmoil, providing a stable foundation for further progress.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Parliament remains the best platform for discussing and resolving national issues.

"We believe every matter should be addressed through democratic means," he asserted.

Addressing concerns regarding coalition partners, he acknowledged that minor disagreements are natural in coalition governments but clarified that there is complete understanding on fundamental issues.

Replying to a question, he said that political matters must be discussed among political parties, emphasizing that dialogue is the only way forward to resolve political challenges.