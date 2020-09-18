Govt. successfully tackled 'climate change' challenges: Faisal Javed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Senator Faisal Javed Friday said that Pakistan has turned its green ambitions into reality by achieving UN Climate Action Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-13), a decade ahead of the 2030 deadline.

"This is an outstanding achievement for Pakistan to attain the crucial 'Goal 13 Climate Action' well before the 2030 deadline", he expressed these views while talking to a private tv channel.

"With this milestone, he said that Pakistan has demonstrated its commitment to the clean and green future besides contributing global efforts to tackle the challenge of climate change.

The Senator said that Imran Khan's continuous efforts and initiatives of large-scale afforestation, biodiversity conservation, investment in clean energy, electric vehicles and green jobs to combat climate change impacts have earned the country worldwide acclaim.

"PTI government's billion Tree Tsunami Project has been praised widely at international level, he said.

He lauded Pakistan's efforts to continue with its plantation drive and creating employment during the coronavirus pandemic by setting up new examples for other countries.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan was highly committed to taking on environmental issues, including air pollution, climate change and increasing the country's water conservation and storage, biodiversity loss and unlawful wildlife hunting," the senator said.

Replying to a question regarding the invitation of Arnold Schwarzenegger to PM Imran Khan, he said Schwarzenegger appreciated Imran Khan's commitment and his fight against climate change issues and called him as a "Climate Action Hero, a strong and important partner in the climate action alliance".

He that said PTI-led government also initiated jungle worker jobs and Ministry of Climate Change was working tirelessly to address the issues of climate change on priority basis.

Senator Faisal said around 3 lakh deserted land was transformed into greenery which was the big achievement of KP government.

He said that his government has been taking strict action against timber smuggling and illegal tree felling in the country.