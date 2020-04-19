UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Successfully Utilizes Resources To Tackle COVID-19: Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:24 AM

Govt successfully utilizes resources to tackle COVID-19: Governor Punjab

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that the government successfully utilized all available resources to tackle coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that the government successfully utilized all available resources to tackle coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the ceremony of distributing 10,000 ration bags among the deserving persons in Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, he said government has introduced biggest relief package in the history under which Rs 12,000 was being distributed among 13 million population under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and an amount of Rs 144 billion had been allocated for this purpose.

On this occasion, Governor hailed Prime Minister's Imran Khan initiative for construction industry and said that State Bank of Pakistan's decision of slashing the monetary policy rate by 200 basis points to 9% would help the country to counter the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy besides giving relief to business community for recuperating their industrial units.

On the occasion, he also lauded the role of Rescue-1122, doctors, nurses, paramedic staff who were fighting on frontline to combat the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Business State Bank Of Pakistan Punjab Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All Government Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

19 minutes ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

19 minutes ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

56 minutes ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

23 minutes ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

23 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches new app ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.