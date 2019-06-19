Govt succumbs to pressure: MQM gets another ministry

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

MQM leader Syed Ameen ul Haq will be inducted in the federal cabinet.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) The federal government has decided to give another ministry to coalition party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

The government has decided to give another ministry to MQM under pressure from the opposition and coalition parties after they have been halting the budget sessions in National Assembly.

Media reports said that MQM leader Syed Ameen ul Haq will be inducted in ithe federal cabinet.

The decision has been taken after a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem.

Sources said that Ameen ul Haq will be given the Housing Ministry.