UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Summons Joint Session Of Parliament Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:38 PM

Govt summons joint session of parliament today

Joint session of Parliament will be held to discuss deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Joint session of Parliament will be held to discuss deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir.Government has summoned joint session of parliament on Tuesday in the backdrop of worsening situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) .

According to media reports Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati has made contacts with the parliamentary leaders of different parties and later it was decided to summon joint session of parliament on Tuesday at 11 am.A detailed review will be taken on imposition of curfew and deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir in the session and comprehensive and integrated strategies will be developed.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Parliament Media Government Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Two bodies recovered in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

5 minutes ago

India intends to prevent Pakistan from support to ..

9 minutes ago

Traffic, security arrangements around cattle marke ..

9 minutes ago

Defeated Sabalenka moves up to ninth in WTA rankin ..

9 minutes ago

Division on the basis of religion, a part of BJP m ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.