Govt summons joint session of parliament today

(@FahadShabbir)

Joint session of Parliament will be held to discuss deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Joint session of Parliament will be held to discuss deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir.Government has summoned joint session of parliament on Tuesday in the backdrop of worsening situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) .

According to media reports Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati has made contacts with the parliamentary leaders of different parties and later it was decided to summon joint session of parliament on Tuesday at 11 am.A detailed review will be taken on imposition of curfew and deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir in the session and comprehensive and integrated strategies will be developed.