Govt supplying gas to communities within 5km of gas fields: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The government is supplying gas to communities within a five-kilometer radius of gas fields in a phased manner, subject to the availability of government funds, Parliamentary Secretary Mian Khan Bugti informed the National Assembly.

Addressing the Lower House on Tuesday during the question-hour session, Bugti emphasized that while the policy ensures gas supply to nearby communities, the process is contingent on financial resources.

In response to a query from Member of Parliament Fatehullah Khan, he also highlighted that a nationwide ban on new gas connections remains in place.

Bugti further stated that employment opportunities for residents near gas fields are prioritized, with 80% of jobs allocated to local workers. Additionally, funds generated under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives are directed through the Deputy Commissioner of the respective district to support local development projects.

Federal Minister Khalid Hussain Magsi reassured lawmakers that they are welcome to visit his office for any further inquiries or clarifications on the matter.