Govt Support For SMEs Crucial For Economic Growth: Shahid Imran
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Convener Pakistan Federation of Commerce and Industry regional committee on food, Shahid Imran, Sunday said that government can stimulate entrepreneurship and industrialization, leading to robust economic growth by providing comprehensive support and patronage to SMEs across the country.
Talking to a delegation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) entrepreneurs, led by Mian Zahid Iqbal, former vice president FPCCI, here on Sunday, he said SMEs need to be viewed not just as businesses but as drivers of Pakistan's economic future.
He said to fully unlock the economic potential of SMEs, the government must prioritize not just financial support but also long-term patronage. This includes designing targeted programs to enhance financial literacy, offering training workshops, and establishing SME-specific advisory centers across the country. Incentivizing banks and financial institutions to create SME-friendly financial products is equally critical.
Additionally, policies that integrate digital financial tools and technology can help SMEs better manage their finances, he added.
He said that SMEs in Pakistan form the backbone of the economy, contributing over 40 percent to GDP and employing a significant portion of the labor force. However, a persistent challenge undermining their potential is a lack of financial literacy and access to advisory support. He said many SME owners struggle with financial planning, budgeting, and navigating formal banking systems. This results in limited access to credit, inefficient use of resources, and missed opportunities for growth. The absence of professional advisory services further compounds the problem, leaving SMEs unable to compete effectively in domestic and international markets, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven held with drugs, weapons1 minute ago
-
Veteran PML-N Leader Sadiq-ul-Farooq dies1 minute ago
-
FTO to chair regional advisory committee meeting on 18th1 minute ago
-
PML-N leader Siddiqul Farooq passes away1 minute ago
-
Govt support for SMEs crucial for economic growth: Shahid Imran2 minutes ago
-
DC assures protection of farmers' rights2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani citizens among victims of boat tragedy near Greek Island, Interior Minister orders probe2 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan Siddiqui expresses condolences over Saddiqul Farooq' s demise2 minutes ago
-
PFC CEO lauds FPCCI for launching Pak-EU forum to boost exports2 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik urges adoption of China’s economic model2 minutes ago
-
DC issues directives regarding school children’s winter garments12 minutes ago
-
Community engagement session for successful anti-polio drive12 minutes ago