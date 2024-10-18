Govt support pledged to skill development for women empowerment

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Ajmal Khan Chandia, MPA, reaffirmed on Friday the government commitment to empower women financially through different initiatives aimed at enhancing their skills to earn livelihood in a dignified manner.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of a modern stitching and embroidery centre at Sanatzar and a production centre for bakery items at Qasr-e-Behbood, with assistance from Qatar charity here.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Azhar Yousuf, Chairman Civil Society Malik Khair Muhammad Budh, Umm-e-Kulsoom Siyal, Nazim Baloch, Sadia, Aafia Bilal and Nauman Gilani were present.

Ajmal Chandia said it was mandatory that women be offered ample opportunities of skill development so they could be financially independent, adding that it was essential for development and prosperity in society.

Talking to women at Sanatzar and Qasr-e-Behbood, he said women, after developing skills, should bring modernity keeping in view market demands in their products and exploit their IT skills for their marketing online.

Azhar Yousuf said that Qasr-e-Behbood was equipped with modern facilities and has won many awards.

Nauman Gilani from Qatar charity said that the NGO provides help to centers providing training to women and also make access to finances easy to women who want to begin their own businesses.