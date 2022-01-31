Govt support sought for proliferation of dairy industry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Royal Frieslandcampina of Netherlands here on Monday sought support of the government for proliferation of dairy industry in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Royal Frieslandcampina of Netherlands here on Monday sought support of the government for proliferation of dairy industry in Pakistan.

Hein Schumacher, the Global Chief Executive Office, Royal Frieslandcampina of Netherlands, who was accompanying Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Wouter Plomp during a meeting with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin discussed some proposals in this regard, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Hein Schumacher appreciated the intention and practical steps taken by the government to facilitate businessmen and investors and providing favourable environment for encouraging foreign investment in Pakistan and especially supporting foreign investors in the dairy industry of Pakistan.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, the finance minister highlighted government's policies and initiatives to provide conducive environment to the investors and businessmen and steps for ease of doing business to both domestic and foreign investors.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Roel Van Neerbos, President and CEO of food & Beverages, Royal Frieslandcampina, Ali Ahmed Khan, MD, Frieslandcampina Engo Pakistan Limited and senior officers of finance division.