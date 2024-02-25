Govt Support Vital For Growth Of Pakistani Film Industry: Dr. Shah
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for sports, Culture, and Youth Affairs Sindh Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah on Sunday emphasized the importance of government support in unlocking the potential of the Pakistani film industry.
Speaking to a private news channel during the screening of the movie 'Texali Gate' in Karachi, Dr. Shah emphasized the need for significant improvements in the Pakistani film industry.
He highlighted the challenges faced by the film industry in the era of commercialization.
He proposed that the government should either provide subsidies or support cinema houses to make movie tickets more affordable for the general public.
Dr. Shah underscored the untapped potential within the film industry, emphasizing that with government attention and patronage, the industry could flourish.
Ayesha Umar, the producer and leading actress of the film, expressed optimism about the success of 'Texali Gate,' describing it as a portrayal of the harsh realities and societal mindset of the Texali area.
Director Abu Aliha emphasized the authenticity of the film's setting, shot in the inner city at Texali Gate, reflecting the genuine lifestyle and environment of the location.
Renowned actor Faisal Qureshi acknowledged the progress in Pakistani film-making while noting that there is still much room for industry development.
The screening of 'Texali Gate' was attended by various showbiz stars, political figures, and a large number of fans, who expressed well wishes for the film's success.
'Texali Gate' stands out as a unique and bold narrative, shedding light on the intricacies of inner-city life and promising a captivating cinematic experience for audiences.
