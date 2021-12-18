UrduPoint.com

Govt Supporting Businesses To Empower People: Ali Nawaz

Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:50 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday said that the government has announced the financial support to SMEs & those business who empower the people, will get special assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday said that the government has announced the financial support to SMEs & those business who empower the people, will get special assistance.

He said 'Fashion Bee' was a great initiative & this will undoubtedly support the society, community & the industry. We will support Fashion Bee to achieve its goal that will lead to serve the community at large.

On 17th December 2021 a new clothing brand "Fashion Bee" has stepped into the world of fashion, where they have launched their first collection named "MERAKI".

The brand showcased their purely handmade formals, semi formals and casuals by focusing all the socio-economic classes so that everyone can afford the brand, said a press release issued here.

During the exhibition fashion bee has promoted purely handmade work of Artisan's. The brand entered the fashion world with a very positive and different approach, to train the untrained skillful people, and provide a platform to women so that they can earn their livelihood.

Shakeel Munir, President ICCI, said that I am honored to attend this great event.

Fashion Bee has a vision which is the need of the hour. ICCI will provide free platform the Fashion Bee to exhibit its products which will not only help to introduce its products but also generate employment, give financial support to vulnerables & that will eventually give better life. Our support will always be there.

Chaudhary Ansar, Advisor to Governor of Punjab also shared his thoughts about the fast growing fashion industry, he said that Fashion Bee is highly commendable business entity with the idea & aim to help the community. We will provide Fashion Bee with a platform outside Pakistan to introduce its products in particular Africa & UK.

A large number of people encouraged the newly launched brand and congratulated them, including parliamentarian member, tv, artists, NGO'S, INGO'S, diplomats, students, teachers and media participated.

Junaid Elahi - President Fashion Bee shared the vision of the brand. He said said that Fashion Bee aim to put all its profit to charity through which the artisan sector will be empowered.

