Govt supporting young people for fast development of Pakistan: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that government is supporting young people for fast development of Pakistan.

The coalition government has chalked out a plan to help researchers, scholars and young innovative people, he said while talking to a tv channel program.

A handsome amount in the shape of funds would be granted to those people having knowledge of modern technology, he said adding that we need to go forward with the help of young innovative brains. The funds, he said would be released to those young persons who could use advance ideas for taking the country forward.

Pakistan has rich potential to move ahead in every field, he said. All available resources would be utilized for the benefit of the people of Pakistan, he stated.