Govt Supports Health Projects To Reduce Burden Of Diseases: ADP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Govt supports health projects to reduce burden of diseases: ADP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has supported various programmes and projects during Fiscal Year 2019-20 in fulfillment of the global commitment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda to improve the health status of the people and to reduce the burden of communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

According to the Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2020-21, sin tax was imposed for tobacco cessation and Essential Package of Health Services (EPHS) for ensuring universal health coverage (UHC) has been developed through a consultative process based on disease control priorities with a nation-wide consultation.

The government made efforts to provide affordable health services with optimal standards of quality. The year 2019-20 began with strengthening Health Information System and initiated Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) reforms to have real-time estimates of disease burden and mortalities for effective planning.

Multiple initiatives were launched to widen the coverage of healthcare spending and achieve health targets, including increase in the number of nurses and paramedical staff, expansion of the Lady Health Worker programme, strengthening of Primary care with backup of skilled personnel, capacity building for disease surveillance and response and hepatitis care and cancer.

The year saw an HIV outbreak in Sindh which was mitigated promptly by coordinated efforts of Federal and Sindh government with technical support for surveillance and investigation of WHO.

Towards the second quarter, nationwide Sehat Sahulat Programme was launched as micro health insurance programme to extend health coverage to vulnerable segment of the society, expanding their social safety net.

However, with COVID-19 outbreak all the focus was diverted to prevent, control and respond with measures which included movement restrictions of millions with complete shut-downs, establishment of comprehensive point-of-entry protocols, establishment of 294 quarantine facilities with 139,558 beds, arrangement of surge capacities for hospitals by identifying 566 hotels with 16336 beds, establishment of 217 isolation facilities with 119,778 beds for case management, engagement of medical and nursing students, local production of personal protective equipment, establishment of COVID-19 helplines and information portals overnight to ensure timely communication to the public.

