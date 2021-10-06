UrduPoint.com

Govt Supports Production Of Pine Nut, Dry Fruits In South Waziristan: Zartaj

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Environment Zartaj Gul Wednesday said that South Waziristan is one of the biggest markets of pine nuts and other dry-fruits in Asia and the government was providing all facilities to improve the production of dry fruits.

Addressing a meeting organized by the food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of United Nations in district DI Khan, she said that the government was supporting the local farmers in provision of high quality seeds to improve the production of dry fruits especially pine nuts.

She said the initiative would give a boost to the economy as well as the local people in creating employment and business opportunities.

Zartaj Gul said the government policies to mitigate the effects of global warming were largely acknowledged by the world community and extra measures are being taken in this regard.

She said that the billion Tree Tsunami was a revolutionary project of the government to reduce the environmental pollution and climate change effects, adding that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government is taking pragmatic steps to make Pakistan a true welfare state.

Later she distributed 250 gas stoves as part of measures to reduce dependency on use of wood for burning purposes.

