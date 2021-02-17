Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

Senator, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said the government supported transparency in every fields that is why it was making efforts to hold Senate Elections through open balloting to ensure transparency

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI's Parliamentary board has analysed every matter minutely to keep merit policy regarding the election of the candidates.

He said there was monopoly of two families in the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz as no common man could be on surfaced except Bhutto's and Sharif's.

Faisal Javed Khan said difference of opinion was the part of democracy as it was the beauty of democratic system.