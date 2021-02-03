Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitution

(@fidahassanain)

The opposition members have opposed the bill, saying that they want proceedings of the house under the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2021) The government presented a bill in the National Assembly for 26the Amendment in the Constitution on Wednesday.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem moved the constitutional amendment bill in the lower house amid the protest of opposition members in the national assembly.

“The bill seeks open balloting in Senate election,” said the law minister while speaking on the floor. He said: “ Is seeking amendment in the constitution unlawful and unconstitutional?,” he questioned, pointing out that no one wants to steal the election.

“We want transparency in the polls,” he further said.

Responding to Law Minister’s move for amendment in the constitution for open balloting in the Senate elections, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that they had serious reservations over the bill.

“We have been chosen by the people with their votes. We want proceedings of the house under the Constitution,” he roared.

“It must not be one-sided affairs,” said Ahsan Iqbal, saying that the government and the opposition both were the wheels of democracy in the whole world.

“They [PTI] are still staging dharna at D’ Chowk. Its opposition’s duty to criticize the government but these members of treasury are pouring oil on the fire,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said: “Opposition can’t tolerate character assassination by the government,” . However, he said that the opposition were more in number than the treasury.