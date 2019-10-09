Govt tackling pollution with range of initiatives: Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Muhammad Amin Aslam Tuesday said the government had launched various initiatives ranging from plantation of billions of trees, ban on plastic bags and introduction of electric vehicles to tackle the problem of pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Muhammad Amin Aslam Tuesday said the government had launched various initiatives ranging from plantation of billions of trees, ban on plastic bags and introduction of electric vehicles to tackle the problem of pollution.

Speaking at an event 'Barhta hua Pakistan' to encourage the startups , he said Pakistan was not only facing economic challenges but also threatened by issues of climate change and pollution.

Climate change was an international issue and was affecting the economic growth of the countries, he said adding these issues were also impinging on the economic growth of Pakistan.

He said one of the flagship environment projects of the government was the planting of 10 billion trees in next four years.

Amin said the previous project of planting of one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa created five million jobs and gave an alternative source of income to the people. The tree plantation was carried out with the support of the private sector.

The youth got involved in the programme with the nurseries project which created eco-entrepreneurs.

The adviser said due to topography and geographical features, Pakistan was facing severe problems created by climate change as its land altitude inclined from 8,000 meters to sea surface within 2,000 kilometers.

The problem of pollution was self created as the economic growth was not monitored and managed in the past, he opined.

He said the ban on plastic bags in Islamabad was a big step of the government and the response of the public was positive, adding people were using 55 billion plastic bags every year in the country.

Now people could use bags made of paper and jute and it would also be an opportunity for the businesses, he added.

Amin said 90 percent liquid waste was being treated in the world but Pakistan lagged far behind in this area.

A clean green Pakistan index had been created to focus to judge 20 cities on 35 quantifiable indicators including solid and liquid waste, hygiene and sanitation and set the direction right on environmental issues, he informed.

He said annual development plans of the provinces would be linked with these indicators for release of funds.

Many countries collect and recycle most of their solid waste but it was not being done in Pakistan. "Waste has become a resource and people can make money out of it, " he remarked.

He said the government had formulated an electric vehicle policy, 30 percent of which would be implemented by 2030 and electric vehicles would be introduced in the market.

The policy was sent to the cabinet for approval and auto manufacturers were ready to convert two wheelers and rickshaws into electric vehicles.

Air pollution was 40 percent of the total pollution in the country, the adviser added.