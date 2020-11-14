UrduPoint.com
Govt Take Concrete Steps For Rapid Development Of Neglected Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:28 PM

Govt take concrete steps for rapid development of neglected areas

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking concrete steps for the rapid development of areas neglected in the past so that the people of these backward areas can live

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking concrete steps for the rapid development of areas neglected in the past so that the people of these backward areas can live.

He said this while talking to a delegation from Hangu Doaba district. The delegation apprised the Special Assistant of his views on health, education, electricity, gas, communication and provision of clean drinking water.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahoor Shakir said that he was giving top priority to providing all the basic necessities of life to people of his district and for this purpose he was working in other fields including health and education, drinking and sanitation.

Funds have been allocated and instructions have already been issued to all the concerned authorities of Hangu district to expedite the work on welfare and social sectors so that all the basic facilities can be provided to people without any delay.

Urges the participants of the delegation to keep a close watch on the construction work of various ongoing schemes in the district. He warned that strict action would be taken against those government officials who were found to be negligent or negligent in providing welfare to the people.

The participants of the delegation thanked the Special Assistant for listening to their concerns and appreciated the welfare measures and policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

