Govt Take Tough Decisions To Steer Country From Crisis : Parliamentarians

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Govt take tough decisions to steer country from crisis : Parliamentarians

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Parliamentarians from South Punjab on Wednesday said that the PTI government is taking measures to provide relief to the common man and took tough decisions to steer the country from crisis during its two and half years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Parliamentarians from South Punjab on Wednesday said that the PTI government is taking measures to provide relief to the common man and took tough decisions to steer the country from crisis during its two and half years.

Talking to APP,Farooq Azam Malik PTI MNA from Bakkhar Sana Ullaha Khan Masti Khel said that economy was in bad shape during the tenure of the past government and the common man was facing hardship in running day to day matters.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government took practical steps for the betterment of the masses in the country.

PTI MNA from Bahawalpur Farooq Azam Malik said that previous governments ignored those issues of the backwards areas but Prime Minister Imran Khan was giving importance and focusing on the far-flung areas of the country in development projects, in order to bring them at par with the rest of developed areas.

He said that his party government will fulfill all promises made with the people during the elections adding that people of the country were supporting the agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

