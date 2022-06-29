Govt taken positive step to organize sports festival for disabled persons: DC Quetta

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch on Wednesday said the provincial government has taken a positive step for the disabled by organizing a sports festival which was the first time in the history of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch on Wednesday said the provincial government has taken a positive step for the disabled by organizing a sports festival which was the first time in the history of the province.

In a massage issued here, he welcomed the initiative of Balochistan government for organizing a sports festival for the disabled persons, adding that people with disabilities were always ignored in our society, which makes them feel deprived and lose the courage to demonstrate their abilities.

Through this initiative, this section of the society can play its positive role in becoming useful citizens of the society by using their abilities like other sections and by doing so they would also become an important part of the society, he said.

He hoped that many events for disabled persons would be organized as well which would enable persons with disabilities to show their talents at district, provincial, national and international level.

He said that holding of events for persons with disabilities in our society was almost non-existent but efforts were being made to hold these events at tehsil and union council level and disabled persons also have the opportunity to play their role in the society.

He also appreciated the role of Secretary Sports Ishaq Jamali in organizing the festival for disabled persons, adding that we would continue to play our central role in the future by organizing such events for interest of handicap.