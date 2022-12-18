Govt taken tremendous steps for child labor prevention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The present government had taken tremendous concrete measures for the enforcement of laws for child labor prevention in the Federal Capital and also formulated mechanisms to eliminate the practices from factories, shops, commercial establishments and petrol pumps, an official in the Ministry of Labor told APP here on Sunday.

According to details, he said the District Vigilance Committee (DVC) for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under Labor System (Abolition) Act, 1992 and rules 6 of bonded labor system (Abolition) Rules, 1995 had already been constituted to visit factories and business places regularly to ensure compliance of the labor law.

He further revealed that the ICT administration had sealed 36 brick kilns after observing child labor in them. "The labor department has also been working with UNICEF to conduct a child labor survey in the ICT for the introduction of effective policy intervention." He said the department had also worked on two drafts of legislation for the protection of two important segments of labor home-based workers and domestic workers. Self-employment home-based workers were also covered in the draft legislation, the official informed.

