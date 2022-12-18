UrduPoint.com

Govt Taken Tremendous Steps For Child Labor Prevention

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Govt taken tremendous steps for child labor prevention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The present government had taken tremendous concrete measures for the enforcement of laws for child labor prevention in the Federal Capital and also formulated mechanisms to eliminate the practices from factories, shops, commercial establishments and petrol pumps, an official in the Ministry of Labor told APP here on Sunday.

According to details, he said the District Vigilance Committee (DVC) for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under Labor System (Abolition) Act, 1992 and rules 6 of bonded labor system (Abolition) Rules, 1995 had already been constituted to visit factories and business places regularly to ensure compliance of the labor law.

He further revealed that the ICT administration had sealed 36 brick kilns after observing child labor in them. "The labor department has also been working with UNICEF to conduct a child labor survey in the ICT for the introduction of effective policy intervention." He said the department had also worked on two drafts of legislation for the protection of two important segments of labor home-based workers and domestic workers. Self-employment home-based workers were also covered in the draft legislation, the official informed.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Business Visit Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

14 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

14 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

14 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.