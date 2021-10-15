UrduPoint.com

Govt Takes Action 3 Sugar Mills Over Violation Of Laws

The Punjab government has initiated stern action against sugar mills for committing violation of law and registered cases against the owners and management of three mills - Chanar Sugar Mills Faisalabad, Shakar Ganj Sugar Mills Jhang and Pasrur Sugar Mills Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has initiated stern action against sugar mills for committing violation of law and registered cases against the owners and management of three mills - Chanar Sugar Mills Faisalabad, Shakar Ganj Sugar Mills Jhang and Pasrur Sugar Mills Gujranwala.

Chanar Sugar Mills owner Javed Kayani, Shakar Ganj Sugar Mills owner Pervez Ahmed, General Manager (Cane) Manzoor Hussain Malik and General Manager (Admin Hussain Malik) have been arrested while police were conducting raids to nab the owners of Pasrur Sugar Mills.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said that violators of the law would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that strict action would be taken in case of sale of sugar at more than the fixed price and nobody would be allowed to sell the sweetener higher than the ex-mill rate of Rs 84.75 and retail price of Rs 89.75 per kilogram.

