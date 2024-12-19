Govt takes action against fake website made in name of YSDP: Rind

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind on Thursday said that the Balochistan government has initiated legal action against a fake website created in the name of Youth Skills Development Program (YSDP).

In his statement issued here, he said that Director General of Balochistan Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (BTEVTA) has sent a letter to the FIA to block the domain of the fake website.

The spokesperson said that complaints were received about youth being asked for money through a fake website and government took notice of such complaints.

He said that in this regard, Director General BTEVTA has initiated action and the FIA has been approached for accessing and blocking the handlers of the fake website.

Shahid Rind has said that the youth should not fall for any forgery and should approach the relevant authority for any assistance.