Govt takes action against PTI protesters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The government has taken rapid action against violent protesters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the institutions, and police were mobilized to identify the workers participating in such violent protests.

According to a police spokesman, "Violation of vandalism, arson, road closures and looting of those delivering government and non-government property has started. The data of all miscreants are also being collected." "Actions will also be taken against those who call for protest.""Action will also be taken against those calling for protests and supporting the protests on social media as well," the spokesman added.