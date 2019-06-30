UrduPoint.com
Govt. Takes All Possible Measures For Development Of Railways: Shiekh Rashid

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th June, 2019) Minister for Railways Shiekh Rashid Ahmad stated that government is taking all possible measures for development of Railways to ensure provision of comfortable, modern, swift and safe means of transportation to the people.

Talking to media persons at Expo center in Lahore on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister will inaugurate Sir Syed Express on the third of next month.

He said the Railways budget will be presented on Tuesday. He said efforts are underway to eliminate the deficit of Railways within five years.Shaikh Rashid said all encroachments on thirty six kilo meters Karachi circular Railways have been removed.

He said former rulers did not spend a singer penny on development of railway track in Sindh, therefore maximum derailment and rail accidents take place here.

