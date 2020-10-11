Govt takes all-possible measures to alleviate inflation, poverty: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the government was taking all-possible measures to alleviate the inflation in order to reduce poverty.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team were working efficiently to ensure good governance, rule of law, improve the living standard of common man and to streamline the system for getting desirous results," he expressed these views while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said that the previous governments had left redundant system, fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans and given subsidy to mafia on wheat, sugar etc which put the country downward.

After getting the status of elected government, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had cleaned up all of the corruption-related mess and initiated its work from zero.

"Now all of the things heading towards right direction," he said.

He lauded the role of Tiger Force, working along with different administrators, to control the inflation.

"They (Tiger Force) checked the prices rates of various commodities and edible items as well to help out the government to tighten the nose on real culprits," he said.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had signed expensive agreements of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and electricity which were creating difficulties for the incumbent government.