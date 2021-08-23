UrduPoint.com

Govt. Takes All Possible Steps For Development At District Level: Sardar Baber

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:56 PM

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly (BA) Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Monday said the provincial government, under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, took all possible steps to solve the problems at district level

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly (BA) Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Monday said the provincial government, under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, took all possible steps to solve the problems at district level.

He expressed these views while visiting to Musakhel Union and Nasal Lara Sham.

Musakhel said the huge amount of money was being spent for development of Musakhel district.

He said the provincial government approved several plans for the development of the province which would have a positive impact.

He said that a network of roads would be laid in Musakhel district.

He said that people should pay special attention to education and play a key role in the development and stability of the country.

