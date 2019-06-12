Govt takes all stakeholders into confidence for positive budget 2019-20: Zahoor Buledi

Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesda said provincial government is taking all stakeholders into confidence for presenting positive budget 2019-20 in order to address all main issues of public in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesda said provincial government is taking all stakeholders into confidence for presenting positive budget 2019-20 in order to address all main issues of public in province.

He said budget would not be made in closed room like past traditions but all matters of budget would be kept transparent and front of cabinet members and in this regard all departments have been seriously working for preparation of upcoming budget for last three four months.

He expressed these views while addressing Balochistan's pre-budget press briefing here. Balochistan government's spokesman Liaqat Ali Shahwani, Provincial Secretary Financial Noor-ul Haq Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar were present on the occasion.

Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said investment on key sectors including Mines and Mineral Costal Sites are being made by investing sectors, adding 500 million rupees were allocated for the universities in previous government which we have decided to raise over billion rupees for progress of higher education.

He said in this regard, a special committee has been formed to ensure proper division of resources in respective universities of province, adding a strategy was made to uplift standard education and literacy in the province under Chief Minister's special measures program.

"There is a comprehensive system of tax recovery in the finance bill for financial autonomy which will increase the level of tax in province", he said, adding federal government was connected for fund of Balochistan's mega projects.

He mentioned central regime has agreed to support large projects including Quetta-Zhob Road, Quetta-Karachi Road, Awaran-Jahu Bella Road, Dera Murad Jamali Bypass, Trubat, Buleda Road, Lolink dam and Winder dam, despite federal management has shown commitment to further cooperate for improving the financial situation of province in order to decrease backwardness of province.

Mr. Zahoor Ahmed Buledi appreciated the decision of Pakistan Arm forces regarding no addition in budget 2019-20 and these resources would be used in development of backward province including Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and help in rapidly progressing of the areas.

He said Balochistan regime is going to set up NFC Secretariat for the NFC award which would work on all aspects to take full part of the NFC Award from the federation. "New provincial budget is introducing young skilled programs which will take advantage more than 6000 youth people", he added.

Addressing press briefing, provincial government's spokesperson Liaqat Ali Shahwani said first time in Balochistan's history was going to present a reality based budget, adding before making budget to formulate with public needs and expectations, strategy has been set up for accurate use of resources by reviewing masses problems in respective areas of province.

He said the upcoming budget would be different from all previous budgets which was made according to vision of Chief Minister Balochistan that the way of corruption has been prevented under financial year.

He said Balochistan's opposition members presented false data about the upcoming budget while the opposition leader used unethical words, adding we are ready to satisfy to all members including opposition members regarding budget figures and it will be most publicly, balanced budget.

Mr. Liaquat Shahwani said opposition members of assembly should play their responsible role and we are ready to reply them regarding available resources and documents.

"It is clear that about 2500 incredible schemes eliminated from documents of upcoming budget under consultation of assembly members to end dealing financial commission from all projects", he said.

He said 70 thousand vacant posts are going to recruit to qualified youth at merit bases which would reduce the unemployment and poverty from province, adding over 16 medicines were purchased under MSD in 2017 which had proved substandard after checking them and it case was referred to Chief Minister Inspection team for investigation.

"Federal budget has focused on Balochistan next year and these days will be seeing clear changing in the province", he mentioned. Funds are being allocated for all departments in provincial upcoming budget for betterment of sectors in the area.

Secretary Finance Balochistan Noor-ul Haq Blaoch highlighted importance of future budget during press briefing.