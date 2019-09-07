UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes Back Increase In Gas Rates For Tandoors: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 11:51 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the government had decided to take back the increase in the gas rates for tandoors in the interest of the people

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan beats with the heart of the people.

It was objective and priority of the Prime Minister to give relief to the people of Pakistan, she added.

In another tweet, the Special Assistant said her talk to media was taken out of context and she meant to say that the Prime Minister believed in principle and merit.

So those who will not perform will go home whether they are ministers or officers, she added.

